Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BG. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Bunge by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $83.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.89. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $32.68 and a 52 week high of $83.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BG shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.29.

In other Bunge news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $162,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $133,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,331 shares of company stock worth $22,743,707 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

