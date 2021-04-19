Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,544 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 59.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after buying an additional 302,991 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 457,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after buying an additional 180,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,687,000 after buying an additional 155,311 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

ETH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $30,714.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $29.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.69. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The company has a market capitalization of $734.55 million, a PE ratio of 194.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $178.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.31%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

