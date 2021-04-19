Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

HOMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,553.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $243,610. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HOMB stock opened at $26.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $29.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.36.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

