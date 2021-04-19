Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 201.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPSI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 106.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 29.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,398,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 198,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 14,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CPSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs and Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,216,778.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $87,304 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI opened at $30.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.47. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.46 million, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $66.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.39 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

