Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,626 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Marathon Oil by 14.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 130,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 118.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 224,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 121,606 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Marathon Oil by 2.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,425,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 37,739 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Marathon Oil by 32.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 412,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 101,930 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $10.53 on Monday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on MRO. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $747,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,077,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.