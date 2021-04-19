Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,026 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1,008.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $91.78 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $43.26 and a 12-month high of $92.22. The company has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.77.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.8402 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

BMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.