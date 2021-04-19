4,666 Shares in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 255,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,937,000 after buying an additional 168,645 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after buying an additional 124,151 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 96,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,980 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $47.89 on Monday. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $47.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.82.

