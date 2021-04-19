Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $508,000 Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,240 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $826,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $46,875,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 137,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,651 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,643 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,347,000 after purchasing an additional 52,636 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GMED opened at $69.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 75.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.75.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $233.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.25 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

