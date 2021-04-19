Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $50.29 Million Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,558,937 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 61,528 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $50,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 584.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $16.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.37. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UBS. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.