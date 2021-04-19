Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $66,000 in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 1,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Amyris by 280.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Amyris in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

AMRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.87.

In other news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $69,988,310.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

AMRS opened at $15.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average of $9.22. Amyris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $79.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.64 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amyris Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

