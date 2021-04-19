Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 1,100 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 215,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 68,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,425,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,993,000 after buying an additional 728,292 shares in the last quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $984,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $77,133,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 651,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,182,000 after buying an additional 66,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $14.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.12. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $14.52.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.73 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

