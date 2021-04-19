Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,735,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,009 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Livent were worth $51,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Livent during the fourth quarter worth about $2,469,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 61,880 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Livent by 3.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 40,625 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Livent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,091,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,886,000 after buying an additional 1,340,228 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $16.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.75. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -184.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.03 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Livent Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Livent in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

