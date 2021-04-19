DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 1,750 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital lowered JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of JinkoSolar stock opened at $37.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.06. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $90.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS).

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.