Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,353 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth $87,207,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Alleghany during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Alleghany by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Alleghany during the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $678.21 on Monday. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $434.53 and a 52 week high of $688.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.38 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $644.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $603.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.