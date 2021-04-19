NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of NorthWestern worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

In other news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $211,295.00. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $178,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,772 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $69.53 on Monday. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $47.43 and a one year high of $70.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.55 and a 200-day moving average of $58.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $313.45 million during the quarter. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NWE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered NorthWestern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.