Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 5,824 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 240,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The AES were worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The AES by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 138,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The AES by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,983,000 after purchasing an additional 207,878 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The AES by 8,767.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,221,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,275 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in The AES by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 240,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 131,630 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AES stock opened at $28.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of -55.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

