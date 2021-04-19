Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 709 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Waters were worth $6,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 19,957.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 8,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 8,382 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter worth $468,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter worth $883,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter worth $3,126,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter worth $2,018,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WAT opened at $299.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $280.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.41. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $171.38 and a 52-week high of $309.65. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The firm had revenue of $786.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.27.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

