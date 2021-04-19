UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) will report earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for UGI’s earnings. UGI posted earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that UGI will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.25 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UGI.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on UGI. Bank of America initiated coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

In other UGI news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 67,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 47,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in UGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in UGI by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. UGI has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $44.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

