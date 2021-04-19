Brokerages Anticipate Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) to Post $0.21 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Cardtronics posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cardtronics.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.54 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on CATM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Truist lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardtronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATM opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 77.60 and a beta of 1.89. Cardtronics has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $42.09.

In other Cardtronics news, insider Stuart Mackinnon sold 5,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $219,233.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,607. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aimie Marie Killeen sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $74,035.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,519,465 over the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CATM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cardtronics by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after acquiring an additional 302,568 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cardtronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $501,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Cardtronics by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 33,338 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Cardtronics by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardtronics by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 90,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 30,478 shares during the period.

Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

