Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 22,305 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.93% of Monro worth $52,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Monro in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Monro by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

MNRO stock opened at $70.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. Monro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $71.69.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Monro’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MNRO shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In other news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,020,814.96. Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,915. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

