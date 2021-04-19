Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 53,939 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,631,102 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,939 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.46% of PGT Innovations worth $53,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 1,954.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 675,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after purchasing an additional 642,886 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,596,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,467,000 after buying an additional 416,566 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,118,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,090,000 after buying an additional 360,918 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,627,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,192,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,974,000 after acquiring an additional 183,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

In other news, VP Brent Boydston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,742.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $375,459.84. Insiders sold a total of 39,603 shares of company stock valued at $979,194 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of PGTI opened at $26.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.32. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 1.49.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.14 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.