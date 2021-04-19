Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,354 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Enerplus by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 69,660 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 106.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,709 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 32,795 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Enerplus by 72.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,773 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 20,481 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in Enerplus by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 69,133 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of ERF opened at $5.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Enerplus Co. has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $5.82.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.86%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ERF. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.