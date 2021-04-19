Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Werner Enterprises worth $7,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 392,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,382,000 after buying an additional 68,871 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 38,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 17,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $48.10 on Monday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $48.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $620.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.16.

In related news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $288,880.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

