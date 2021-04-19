Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 32,715 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,229 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,715 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $6,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,675,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,330,000 after acquiring an additional 641,356 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,166,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,190,000 after buying an additional 54,757 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 1,753.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 821,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,522,000 after buying an additional 776,952 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $17,156,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 27.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 27,420 shares during the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $47.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $49.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average is $40.73.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

