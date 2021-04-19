Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 3,377 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BXP. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 588.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 27,721 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 21.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 581,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,696,000 after purchasing an additional 101,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BXP. Mizuho lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.13.

Boston Properties stock opened at $105.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $110.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.34 and a 200 day moving average of $94.03.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,786,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

