Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Major Shareholder Buys $25,291.50 in Stock

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 bought 12,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $25,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,678,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 bought 19,292 shares of Impac Mortgage stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $38,005.24.

On Monday, April 12th, Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 bought 25,000 shares of Impac Mortgage stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 bought 124,535 shares of Impac Mortgage stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $249,070.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMH opened at $1.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $41.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.86. Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.14.

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.23).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMH. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Impac Mortgage by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 118,804 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impac Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Impac Mortgage by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 129,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 18,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Impac Mortgage by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

