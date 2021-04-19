EMvision Medical Devices Limited (ASX:EMV) Insider Buys A$49,536.00 in Stock

EMvision Medical Devices Limited (ASX:EMV) insider Ronald (Ron) Weinberger bought 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.88 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of A$49,536.00 ($35,382.86).

The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

EMvision Medical Devices Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of imaging and diagnostic technology for the purpose of commercializing portable medical device for stroke diagnosis and monitoring, and other medical imaging needs. The company has a strategic collaboration with Keysight Technologies Malaysia Sdn Bhd to develop a personalized vector network analysis solution for medical imaging in the healthcare sector.

