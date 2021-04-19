EMvision Medical Devices Limited (ASX:EMV) Insider Buys A$49,536.00 in Stock

EMvision Medical Devices Limited (ASX:EMV) insider Ronald (Ron) Weinberger bought 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.88 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of A$49,536.00 ($35,382.86).
The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.
EMvision Medical Devices Company Profile
