Insider Selling: Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT) Director Sells C$15,000.00 in Stock

Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT) Director Andres Juan Milla sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,100 shares in the company, valued at C$915.

Andres Juan Milla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Andres Juan Milla sold 100,000 shares of Candente Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total transaction of C$19,500.00.

TSE:DNT opened at C$0.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. Candente Copper Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.04 and a 52 week high of C$0.27. The firm has a market cap of C$39.62 million and a P/E ratio of -31.00.

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the CaÃ±ariaco project consisting of 5 CaÃ±ariaco concessions covering a total area of 4,289.50 hectares located in Northern Peru.

