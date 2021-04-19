Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 212.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,062 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Crane were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,462,000 after buying an additional 1,068,747 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,959,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Crane by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 908,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,530,000 after buying an additional 548,719 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 576,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,791,000 after buying an additional 366,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Crane by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 326,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,376,000 after buying an additional 255,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.

CR stock opened at $94.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 248.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.48. Crane Co. has a one year low of $44.23 and a one year high of $96.35.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.22 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

