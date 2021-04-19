State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 239 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,091,000 after acquiring an additional 628,326 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 478.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 37,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 31,329 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total value of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,185,473 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $258.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.40 and a 200 day moving average of $287.32. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 75.65, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $358.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $329.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.50.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

