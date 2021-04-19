Oak Harvest Investment Services Raises Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.0% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Apple were worth $10,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 302.4% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $134.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.50. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.36 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.77.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

