Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 1,274 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 201,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,137,000 after acquiring an additional 52,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $140.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $141.73.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $282,838.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Garmin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

