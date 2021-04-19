State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,292 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 49,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 361.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 14,553 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,719,000 after buying an additional 62,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth $48,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIW opened at $43.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.73. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $45.89.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

HIW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

