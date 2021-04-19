State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 28.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter valued at $513,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

COKE opened at $306.80 on Monday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $310.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.14 and a 200-day moving average of $266.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $3.67. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 29.97%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

