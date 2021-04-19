State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of CONMED worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of CONMED by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Get CONMED alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

In other CONMED news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $578,300.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,396.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total value of $426,582.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,289 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,904.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,265 shares of company stock worth $3,384,333 in the last 90 days. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CONMED stock opened at $130.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,255.25, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.92 and its 200 day moving average is $114.20. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $136.30.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $252.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.94 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.