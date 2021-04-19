State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIT. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

AIT stock opened at $94.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.49 and a beta of 1.47. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $96.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.44.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.68 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AIT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

