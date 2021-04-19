MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Holdings Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,177 shares in the company, valued at $9,419,174.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,148.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock valued at $86,095,143. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGM opened at $40.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.95. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 1.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.29.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

