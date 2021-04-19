Norges Bank Makes New $34.07 Million Investment in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,068,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,068,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $957,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Sanmina by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Sanmina by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 248,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,912,000 after buying an additional 14,675 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Sanmina by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of SANM stock opened at $41.69 on Monday. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $43.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.52.
Several research firms have recently commented on SANM. Argus cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanmina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.
Sanmina Company Profile
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.
Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM).
Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.