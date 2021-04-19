Norges Bank Makes New $34.07 Million Investment in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,068,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,068,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $957,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Sanmina by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Sanmina by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 248,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,912,000 after buying an additional 14,675 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Sanmina by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $41.69 on Monday. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $43.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.52.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SANM. Argus cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanmina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

