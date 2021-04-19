Norges Bank Buys New Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,258,003 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,796,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.93% of Select Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $36.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $37.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.70.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SEM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 76,493 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $2,600,762.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,064,489 shares in the company, valued at $172,192,626. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 15,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $540,532.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,140,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,793,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 414,391 shares of company stock worth $13,662,334. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

