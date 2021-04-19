Norges Bank Invests $37.91 Million in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 662,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,906,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APLS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,014,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,056,000 after acquiring an additional 34,687 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,045,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,193,000 after acquiring an additional 66,929 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 774,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,273,000 after acquiring an additional 150,700 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 573,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

APLS opened at $45.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $58.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.70.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.54 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APLS. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.47.

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $26,046.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,954.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $225,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,350 shares of company stock worth $847,991 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

