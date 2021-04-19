ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 846,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 967,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,171,000 after acquiring an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,445,000 after acquiring an additional 64,434 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,231 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $40.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 79.77 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.85 and a twelve month high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ACI Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

