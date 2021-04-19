UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $5 Million Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 335,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,136 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Under Armour worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UA. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Under Armour by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 426.4% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of UA stock opened at $18.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.32. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $20.31.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.