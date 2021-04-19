Short Interest in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Increases By 54.5%

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the March 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in 51job during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in 51job by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 40,521 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 51job during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 51job during the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 2.5% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

JOBS stock opened at $62.98 on Monday. 51job has a twelve month low of $55.13 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.23.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.