Short Interest in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Increases By 54.5%

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the March 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in 51job during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in 51job by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 40,521 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 51job during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 51job during the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 2.5% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Get 51job alerts:

JOBS stock opened at $62.98 on Monday. 51job has a twelve month low of $55.13 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.23.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.