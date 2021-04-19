Short Interest in Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Rises By 55.2%

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the March 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CHYHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. DNB Markets raised Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Danske raised Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:CHYHY opened at $22.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.23. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $28.94.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

