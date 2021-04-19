Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $120.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Dell Technologies to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.37.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

DELL stock opened at $101.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $102.17. The stock has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $7,607,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 384,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,267,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 733,754 shares of company stock valued at $60,494,145. 48.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.