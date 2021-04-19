Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a growth of 55.7% from the March 15th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,986,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 441,723 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 190,018 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,424 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 90,478 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the third quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,229 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 58,192 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE KMF opened at $6.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average of $5.74. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $6.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%.

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

