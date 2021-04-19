Lisa L. Troe Sells 3,000 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Director Lisa L. Troe sold 3,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $120,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,464.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MGNI opened at $37.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.70 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.78. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $64.39.

Get Magnite alerts:

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Magnite in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.63.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.