One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) VP Sells $161,834.40 in Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) VP Justin Clair sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $161,834.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,575 shares in the company, valued at $912,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE OLP opened at $24.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.35. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average is $19.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLP. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 327,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 147,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,673,000 after acquiring an additional 43,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 35,918 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 18,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. 46.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OLP. B. Riley raised their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on One Liberty Properties from $16.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

