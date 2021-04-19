One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) VP Sells $161,834.40 in Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) VP Justin Clair sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $161,834.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,575 shares in the company, valued at $912,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSE OLP opened at $24.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.35. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average is $19.90.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.
Several brokerages have weighed in on OLP. B. Riley raised their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on One Liberty Properties from $16.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.
One Liberty Properties Company Profile
One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.
