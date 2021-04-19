Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $200.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) will post $200.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $200.70 million. BOX posted sales of $183.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full year sales of $844.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $841.10 million to $846.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $931.03 million, with estimates ranging from $905.02 million to $954.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The company had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. BOX’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BOX shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,039.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $21.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average of $18.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.89 and a beta of 1.34. BOX has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $26.47.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

