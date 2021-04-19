UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $5.25 Million Stock Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,776 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,809 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Alarm.com worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $113,489.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,046,027.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $72,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 456,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,596,612.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,076. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $94.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.85.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $165.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.64 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alarm.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital raised their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.78.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

